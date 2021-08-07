Before her death, a 10-year-old girl texted her grandmother, saying, “Daddy is terrifying me.”

A 10-year-old girl texted text messages to her grandmother just hours before she and her father died in a house fire, according to an inquest.

According to Hull Live, Paige Bolton and her father Garry died in the blaze on January 25 of last year.

Richard Gibson, station manager of the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, believes the cause was premeditated.

“I suspect the ignition was caused by an undefined bare flame,” he stated.

“The fact that the fire was in the middle of the bed led me to suspect it was done on purpose.”

Paige’s terrible communications would substantiate this accusation.

“Daddy is scaring me,” one of the texts stated. Why aren’t you able to assist me?”

Ms. Bolton, unfortunately, did not see these messages until the next morning, when it was too late.

Assistant coroner Ian Sprakes also mentioned text messages Garry wrote to former partner Cherie Rangeley, which he chose not to read but described as “amounting to a suicide note.”

For the bulk of his life, Garry Bolton had struggled with mental illness. Anxiety, low self-esteem, and paranoia plagued him. His mental health had deteriorated in the months leading up to his death, according to the inquest.

“Garry was low on confidence and took the abuse to heart,” Tracey, Garry’s sister, said in a statement. He was a quiet and sensitive man. Even as an adult, he would not defend himself.”

Garry also lost his son, Ethan, who died of a heart condition at the age of six months.

Firefighters had to break into the house with a saw and discovered the two victims in the bathtub together.

Richard Fowler, a firefighter, said:

We went upstairs, but there was no light and it was quite hot.

“Another crew announced that they had discovered a casualty. There were no signs of life when I grabbed the legs of a young girl.

“We returned up after she was brought downstairs. We discovered a male in the bathtub and required assistance bringing him downstairs.

“The fire started in the master bedroom. We had run out of oxygen and had to leave the property.”

Paige was alive when Garry was pronounced deceased at the scene. “The summary has come to an end.”