Before he returned to Frida, Louise Redknapp reunited with Jamie on Christmas morning.

On Christmas morning, Louise Redknapp and her ex-husband Jamie reunited to spend quality time with their children.

The former married couple split in 2017, but their children Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, remain close.

According to Mirror Online, Louise shared a video on Instagram of her two sons joyfully opening their new gifts.

Jamie may be seen watching from an armchair in the living area in the backdrop of the video.

Later, the former Liverpool FC captain published a video of his sons walking Louise’s two dogs, Rudi and Blu, on his own social media platforms.

After their festive reunion, Louise and Jamie parted ways, with the former Eternal singer spending his Christmas at home.

She made light of the fact that she was barred from the kitchen while a friend prepared dinner.

“So today I was informed that my job is to keep out of the kitchen and, yeah, lay the table and get the beverages,” Louise explained.

Jamie married Frida Andersson in a low-key ceremony earlier this year, and the pair recently had their first child.

With his wife, boys, and parents Harry and Sandra, the 48-year-old celebrated Raphael’s first Christmas Day.

Jamie surprised followers by sharing photos from the sweet family gathering, including one of his father hugging Raphael.

Later in the day, though, Jamie was obliged to apologize after his father made a snide remark about Frida.

“Raph, if you’re in the garden with that football and you practice harder, if you’re going to play for England, we need you to practice,” Harry can be heard urging Raphael in a video released on Instagram.

He then jokes with Raphael that if he doesn’t practice, he’ll “play for Sweden.”

As Frida moves the infant out of view, Jamie and Sandra can be heard giggling in the background at the quip.

“Harry’s Christmas message to Raphael!” the Sky Sports pundit captioned the video.

Sorry for the inconvenience, Frida. No offense meant to Sweden. Sorry, Zlatan [famous Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic]!”