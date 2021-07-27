Before he died, a doctor caring for a Covid patient received horrifying responses.

After sharing a photo of a Liverpool fan fighting for his life, a doctor who was treating for him before he died of Covid received a barrage of horrifying responses.

Dr. Leanne Cheyne, a respiratory consultant at Bradford Royal Infirmary, posted a photo of 34-year-old Matthew Keenan fighting the infection while wearing an oxygen mask and linked up to a ventilator.

After refusing to get the vaccine and claiming, “If he could turn back time, he would,” Dr. Cheyne said Matthew consented to let her distribute the photo as a warning to others.

Matthew’s death was tragically confirmed on Monday, July 26.

Dr. Cheyne received an onslaught of hate and allegations after releasing his photo on Twitter on July 11, with many accusing him of lying or exaggerating the severity of Matthew’s plight for some unknown reason.

Matthew was seen sitting up and using his phone while hooked up to a breathing machine; his health would deteriorate and eventually claim his life.

One Twitter user, Pauline Adams, responded to Dr. Cheyne by saying, “He is on his phone.” You swore you were going to fight for him! Is the battery on it about to die? The machine’s status is set to OFF. Isn’t it true that you’re not very good?”

Another person pointed out that Matthew was connected to a separate machine.

“Having been hospitalised with a bad lower respiratory infection myself, i’m calling bullsh** on this, that is not a man battling for breath, let alone his life,” another Twitter user, JuJu, remarked.

“That’s a bed being kept from a patient on the waiting list,” John Blaney noted. It’s a disgrace.”

“Why are people believing this photo?” remarked another.

Other posters made derogatory remarks about Matthew’s weight, implying that he couldn’t possibly be a football coach, which he was.

Billy Brown, Matthew’s long-time friend, described him as a “devoted father, a terrific friend, and an unstoppable coach” after his death.

“As he became increasingly ill, he said he wished he had gotten the jab,” he continued.

“I can’t believe he’s gone; he was the nicest guy.”

