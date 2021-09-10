Before he blacked out and awoke four weeks later, Dad recorded his “final words.”

On a walk, the proprietor of a curry house passed out and a month later awoke in the hospital.

On February 23, Imran Choudhury was out walking in the hills above Saddleworth Moor as part of his training to raise money for the NHS when he fell 200 feet and fractured nearly every bone in his body.

The 36-year-old said he “blacked out” while walking in the Peak District and awoke in a hospital bed a month later.

He had to wait another four weeks before he could see his family.

Mr Choudhury, who previously owned and operated the Pink Pearl curry eatery in Newton le Willows, posed for photos when he arrived to The Trinnacle monument in the moorlands, but his life would change forever moments later.

As he lay unconscious after plunging down the hillside, passers-by who had taken his picture consoled him.

It took 18 mountain rescuers more than two hours to drag his body to a location where a Yorkshire air ambulance crew could pick him up and transport him to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

“While I was climbing down, I just blacked out,” he told The Washington Newsday in May. It was a month later when I awoke, and I was in an intensive care unit. Except for my left arm, I had ruined everything in my body.”

Mr Choudhury’s scary encounter has now been documented for a documentary on Really TV’s Helicopter ER Critical Hour program.

Rescuers stated it looked “impossible to me that someone could have fallen so far and still be alive” in a clip published by the show on Twitter.

After Mr Choudhury’s fall, rescuers can be seen lighting a flare for help, and one person says, “We need to get him out as quickly as possible.”

In the video, Mr Choudhury is seen on a stretcher surrounded by rescuers as they rush to save him.

In the intricate and dramatic rescue, the father-of-three is carried into a helicopter in the final footage.

Last month, the 36-year-old spoke to BBC North West, where further clips of the horrific were shown.