Before hanging himself, a man strangles his 10-month-old son and kills his wife.

In a double murder-suicide occurrence in India, a man strangled his 10-month-old baby to death, then savagely murdered his wife before hanging himself.

A family rivalry, according to the authorities, was the catalyst for the crime. Sujan Pradhan, 34, killed his son and wife, Runi, 28, before hanging himself at their house in the eastern state of Odisha on Wednesday.

“The infant was strangulated, and Sujan hanged himself after the woman’s throat was severed. We assume Sujan killed his son and wife before killing himself, notwithstanding the lack of eyewitnesses,” senior police official Thakur Patra told Hindustan Times.

At the crime site, investigators discovered a blood-splattered hacksaw blade, which was used to cut metal and wood, which they believe Pradhan used to murder his wife.

When Pradhan’s mother, who lived with them, returned home, she discovered the infant and his mother lying in a pool of blood. Pradhan was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan.

“They have been married for two years. Following their marriage, Srujan and his bride began to live apart from their families. There was some sort of familial feud between them, but I’m not sure why they went to such lengths,” Pradhan’s mother told Kalinga TV.

An investigation team hurried to the scene and ordered an autopsy on the victims’ bodies. An investigation has been undertaken to find out the exact cause of death.

A guy killed his wife and 1-year-old child before taking his own life in a similar occurrence in May. According to the authorities, the individual was enraged after losing his work because to the COVID-19 outbreak. The incident occurred in Pune, a city in western India. Hemant Shinde, 38, strangled his wife and then sliced the throat of his son. He subsequently committed suicide by hanging himself.

In the same month, a 33-year-old man in the western state of Rajasthan killed his wife and 13-month-old son before killing himself. The double-murder suicide occurred as a result of a domestic disagreement.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.