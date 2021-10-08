Before half-term, the travel red list was reduced to only seven countries.

On Monday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that 47 locations, including South Africa, will be removed from England’s red list.

Grant Shapps, the Secretary of Transportation, revealed the travel update through Twitter.

He expressed himself as follows: “From Monday, October 11th, I’ll be removing 47 countries and territories from our red list, including South Africa, leaving only 7 countries and territories to be placed in the “rest of world” category.

“I’m also proposing measures to make it easier for visitors to visit England by recognizing people with full vaccination status from 37 new countries and territories, including India, Turkey, and Ghana, and treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers.

“Today’s announcements are the next stage in our efforts to open up travel and provide stability for passengers, luggage, and industry while staying on pace to keep travel open indefinitely.”

According to the Mirror, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have all been taken from the list.

Thailand, as well as Indonesia, which includes tourist hotspots like Bali, have been removed from the red list.

It means that British citizens returning from such nations will no longer have to spend 11 nights in a hotel at a cost of £2,285.

Residents and nationals of certain nations will be able to enter the UK again after months of being barred.

Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Venezuela are the only seven countries still on the red list.

It comes only hours after the Foreign Office changed its travel advice for more than 30 countries and territories throughout the world, allowing for non-essential travel.

Bangladesh, Fiji, and French Polynesia are among the countries whose Foreign Office advice has changed, which is important for ensuring that travel insurance is legitimate.

The amber and green lists were abandoned in favor of just two categories: the red list and’rest of the world,’ which went into effect earlier this week.

Travel from countries on the red list is prohibited unless residents or nationals have residency or nationality rights in the UK, in which case they are allowed to enter but must remain in a quarantine hotel.

