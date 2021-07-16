Before ‘Freedom Day,’ city streets will be inundated with cops.

As bars and nightclubs reopen on Monday, July 19, Merseyside Police will increase the number of police patrolling Liverpool city centre.

On Monday, called “Freedom Day,” the government will abolish practically all remaining coronavirus prohibitions. For the first time since March 2020, people will be able to dance at nightclubs.

In reaction to a string of violent homophobic and transphobic attacks in Liverpool city centre, police have increased patrols and established a 24-hour presence in areas with bars and establishments selling alcohol.

Aodhn Benson, 24, from Belfast, was assaulted and hurled homophobic slurs on Bold Street in the early hours of Saturday, July 10. He worried he would die.

Several arrests have been made in connection with these incidents, which the police have described as “unacceptable.”

The force’s spokesman said: “We want to reassure the public that high visibility police patrols will continue across Merseyside to help keep everyone safe as England comes out of lockdown next week and with good weather predicted this weekend.

“Police presence has been increased up in locations where people are likely to visit pubs and licensed premises, following a series of deplorable incidences of violence and hate crime against LGBT+ individuals in recent weeks. In Liverpool City Centre, there will continue to be a 24-hour police presence.”

“Nightclubs and other venues will be allowed to reopen on Monday, July 19,” he added. In line with the reopening, Merseyside Police has a robust plan in place to enhance the number of officers on patrol.”

Chief Inspector Matthew Moscrop of the Liverpool Community Policing Unit said in a statement to the ECHO: “Town centres across Merseyside have become busier in recent weeks as people have enjoyed visiting bars and licensed establishments.

“We expect this to continue in the weeks leading up to July 19 and throughout the summer, and we’ll be working with partners across the City Region to make sure everything goes properly.

"We'll keep talking to businesses and licensed establishments, as well as members of the public, to see what we can do.