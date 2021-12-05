Before fleeing to New York, her husband murdered her ‘over a music he didn’t like.’

After singing him a song he didn’t like, a woman was murdered by her husband.

Robert Reid fled Liverpool for New York after murdering his wife Eliza and attempting to start a new life.

However, after being detained in Brooklyn on a night out drinking, a Victorian detective traveled to America to bring him back and bring him to justice.

Detective Robert Marsden traveled to New York for eight days and then had to locate wanted suspect Robert Reid.

Reid had been on the run since his wife died in a violent incident at their Lower Myrtle Street residence.

According to witnesses, Reid assaulted his wife after she began singing a tune he didn’t like.

Reid was spotted dropping a knife at the crime scene before fleeing to New York. Reid, on the other hand, was arrested after a night of drinking in Brooklyn. When New York cops realized his description matched that of a man sought for murder in Liverpool, they alerted their British counterparts.

Isla Broadwell, Detective Marsden’s great-great-great-granddaughter, wrote a book on her grandfather last year.

The book immerses the reader in Victorian Liverpool’s fog-shrouded streets, when the city was both a maritime behemoth and a thriving port plagued by poverty, squalor, and crime.

The detective returned to Liverpool with the wanted man, according to a report from The Greenock Daily Telegraph on September 7, 1866.

“Among the passengers on the steamship City of London, which arrived in Liverpool yesterday from New York, where she embarked on the 25th, was Robert Read or Reid, who was accused with the murder of his wife at Liverpool in December 1682 [1862],” it reads.

“He was in the custody of Marsden, a detective police officer, and when he arrived at the landing stage, a big assembly of ‘roughs’ were present.”

Reid was formally accused at Bridewell jail, which is now a renowned city center tavern.

Reid was described as a “slender man” who was “morose and sulky during the cruise, refusing nourishment for several days,” according to the newspaper.

