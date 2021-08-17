Before fleeing on a stolen bike, a swaggering thug brandishes a knife at the teenagers.

A swaggering yob whips out a large sword and chases a group of adolescents away in this terrifying video.

On August 5, a thug in a tracksuit and long coat walks towards a group of four lads in a video taken on CCTV outside Aintree Conservative Club.

At 4.24 p.m., he walks along the side of the building towards a group of teenagers before digging into his pants.

The thug then pulls a huge knife from his pocket and sprints towards the gathering of guys.

Everyone has advised Mum that she should move to Southport.

When the rest of the group notices the blade in his hand, they dash away, one of them seizing his bike in the process.

The thug, still carrying the knife, turns and runs to where the guys had balanced their bikes on the wall as they round the corner.

With the knife in his hand, he hurriedly takes one of the bikes and races away.

“Anyone with information or who wishes to report this incident is urged to DM @MerPolCC or contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.”