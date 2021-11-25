Before fleeing, a carjacking suspect accidentally leaves a selfie on a robbed woman’s phone.

A young woman was forced to watch helplessly as a man stole her car in broad daylight while being held at gunpoint. Fortunately for her, the carjacker left a large hint on her phone, which is now assisting Indianapolis police in their search for the offender.

Megan Whisler, the victim, was driving her 2005 Ford 500 at 10 a.m. Monday. Her mother was at a relative’s house, so she stayed in the parking lot. According to KSNT News, a man approached her vehicle out of nowhere and stood outside the driver’s side window with a gun in his hand.

“I couldn’t even think of anything.” ‘Scoot over,’ he said as I shut off my automobile. “I believe he wanted me in the passenger seat,” Whisler explained. “I’m not sure if he was planning something more nefarious or if he just didn’t want me to make a fuss and scream.” Whisler was certain she didn’t want to be stuck in the car with him. So she got out of the car and handed the keys over to the man. “He just stole my phone from my grip and walked into my car,” she explained.

Whisler stood helpless as the man fled in the truck.

After the police were notified, a manhunt for the carjacker began, and Whisler’s phone was tracked down. About 15 minutes away from the assisted living center, cops discovered her phone, which they say was thrown out in the neighborhood by the carjacker.

Whisler later went through her phone after regaining possession of it. She was surprised to discover that the carjacker had left behind a selfie, which has proven to be a useful tool in the investigation.

“I looked and thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God.’ “That’s the individual who literally robbed me and stole my car today,” Whisler added.

According to FOX59 WXIN, with carjacking instances on the upswing in Indianapolis, Crime Stoppers’ Daniel Rosenberg said it’s critical to get such people off the streets.

“We need to make sure someone like this isn’t roaming our streets,” Rosenberg added.

Whisler said she isn’t concerned about her automobile because she was unharmed, but she does want to see the offender apprehended before he puts another person’s life in jeopardy.

"I feel myself quite fortunate to have escaped with my life and.