Before firing at students, the suspect in the Michigan school shooting went to class.

Three students were killed and eight others were injured when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Oakland County, Michigan, high school on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Washington Post, who cited Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe, the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was a sophomore at Oxford High School in southeast Michigan and had attended class before the incident.

McCabe said Tuesday night that the teen kid is on suicide watch and refuses to speak to officials, leaving his intentions unknown.

Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, were among the pupils killed, according to authorities. According to investigators, Myre died in the car of an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputy on his way to the hospital.

According to CNN, McCabe said the guy fired 15 to 20 shots before deputies met him and brought him into custody. According to authorities, the teen shooter, who lives in Oxford, did not resist arrest.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the arrest took place just five minutes after dispatchers received the first of more than 100 911 calls about the event.

Eight other individuals were hurt, including a 47-year-old female teacher, and were sent to three different hospitals in the area. According to McCabe, two of the injured needed surgery, while the remaining six were in stable condition with varied gunshot wounds.

The weapon used in the incident, a Sig Sauer SP2022 9mm handgun, as well as multiple round casings, have been discovered by authorities. When the pistol was confiscated, it had seven rounds in it, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

According to the Associated Press, authorities say the shooter’s father bought the gun on Friday.

Officials knew how the adolescent shooter got the pistol, but no more details were released, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Oakland County police are currently conducting an investigation into the event. There has been no indication of a motivation for the fatal shooting, which authorities believe was planned and carried out by the gunman alone.

According to county prosecutor Karen D. McDonald, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has “begun the process of gathering information on the inquiry” and “will bring appropriate charges quickly.”

In response to the incident, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated her office has given assistance to local law enforcement.

“If we continue to offer merely thoughts and prayers, we will not be able to adequately confront gun violence in our schools and the continuous prospect of another awful catastrophe. Our children are entitled to better “Nessel remarked.

