Before escaping in his VW Golf, the knifemen demand the driver to “give us your keys.”

In Warrington, two knifemen were apprehended after committing a horrific carjacking.

The chain of events began soon before 1 p.m. yesterday (Sunday) in the Greater Manchester area, when police were dispatched to a report of a carjacking in Westminster Drive, Leigh.

Two armed men approached a man standing outside his black VW Golf on the street and demanded that he hand them the keys to the vehicle.

The two males then departed the scene in his vehicle, taking the victim’s phone and money with them.

Following lengthy investigations, the vehicle was discovered abandoned in Glazebury, Warrington.

Cheshire Police then informed officers that two individuals had been seen near Warrington Road, close to where the car had been abandoned.

Officers arrived and detained two 17-year-old guys on suspicion of robbery. Both of them are being held in prison for interrogation.

The automobile, as well as the phone and wallet, were found.

“This was some fantastic collaborative work between GMP and Cheshire Police that led to the prompt arrest of two males and the recovery of the stolen property,” said Detective Sergeant Paul Sumner of Leigh CID.

“Thankfully, only minor injuries were received during the event, but I believe that this arrest sends a clear message that this behavior is not acceptable, and that GMP, in collaboration with our partners, will do everything we can to apprehend those responsible.”

“Despite the fact that we have two males in prison, our investigation will continue, and I would encourage anyone with information that could aid our investigations to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 7251 or 101 and reference incident 170 from August 22nd. Details can also be sent anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the LiveChat function at www.gmp,police.uk.