Before dying of COVID, his unvaccinated father inspired other family members to be vaccinated.

Before he died of COVID-19, an unvaccinated man in Chicago urged others to obtain the vaccine, even persuading several of his own family to do so.

Harold Blackwell, who died of pneumonia caused by his COVID-19 infection, shared his illness on social media.

“It’s true. According to ABC 7 Chicago, Blackwell claimed in a video he put online, “I’m breaking out in cold sweats and chills, and I can’t sleep at night.” “It feels as if the walls are closing in on you.”

Blackwell, a 48-year-old father of two, warned people not to take COVID-19 as a “joke” and to protect themselves by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

After getting sick, Blackwell’s family stated he regretted not having the vaccine.

Blackwell’s sister, Melinda Dakers, told the news station that when they told him he had COVID pneumonia, he remarked, “I should have had that shot.”

“And I told him, ‘We’re not going to talk about it right now.'”

Jasmine Dakers, Blackwell’s niece, told ABC 7 that she and at least 19 other relatives got the immunization after seeing the video.

She explained, “We all knew he was against it, and we were against it with him.” “Seeing him go through that was what prompted his nieces and nephews to say, ‘OK, we’ll get it.’”

According to state data, little over 55 percent of Illinois residents, or roughly 7 million people, have been properly vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized if they get COVID, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September.

It was also discovered that those who have not been vaccinated are more than 11 times more likely to die from the disease and are five times more likely to contract it.

In September, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “The bottom line is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this epidemic.”

“Vaccination is effective and will prevent us from the serious COVID-19 complications,” she continued.

According to Mayo Clinic data, 56.1 percent of the US population had been fully vaccinated as of September 30, while 64.7 percent had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that pregnant women be vaccinated this week. According to Walensky.