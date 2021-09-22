Before dying of COVID, an unvaccinated bride spent her wedding day in the hospital on a ventilator.

An unvaccinated Kentucky woman spent her wedding day on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19. Three weeks later, she passed away.

On August 21, Samantha Wendell, 29, became engaged to Austin Eskew. However, after returning home from her bachelorette party in late July, she began to experience COVID symptoms, according to Fox 11 in Los Angeles. She developed stress hives as a result of a minor cough that became more severe. On August 9, Wendell was admitted to the hospital and then transferred to a larger facility where he was placed on a ventilator.

“She had previously broken out in stress hives due to the stress of the wedding planning and everything else,” Eskew added. “She had it before and assumed that was it, but I told her, ‘You know, just to rule it out, if your work tests, see if they’ll let you get tested.’”

Both Wendell and Eskew had never been immunized. They had planned to acquire the vaccine before their wedding because of the Delta variant’s spread, but Wendell’s positive diagnosis forced them to postpone their plans.

Out of the 11 women who attended her bachelorette party, Wendell was the only one who caught the illness. Eskew also tested positive, although it was a minor case that went away fast.

Wendell was admitted to the hospital with “dangerously low” oxygen levels and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia shortly afterwards. She was found to be COVID-negative by September 6 and was able to see loved ones during usual visiting hours. Doctors were hopeful that she would survive.

On September 9, however, a CT scan revealed extensive scarring throughout her lungs.

“And she had no hope of surviving at that point,” Eskew said. She was taken off the ventilator the next day and died the next day. On September 18, she was laid to rest.

Because of misinformation they had received, Eskew and his fiancée had not gotten vaccinated. After hearing bogus reports that the shots were causing women to become infertile, Wendell was particularly apprehensive.

“At one point in the game. This is a condensed version of the information.