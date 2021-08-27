Before dying in a house fire, a woman throws her dog to safety.

Before dying in the inferno, a woman in New Zealand saved her dog by flinging it out of her bedroom window during a home fire.

According to The New Zealand Herald, Margaret Fordham of Upper Hutt, in the Wellington district of New Zealand, died in the early hours of August 12 after a fire broke out in her home.

Fordham was asleep in her bedroom with her dog Daisy when the fire broke out, according to police. Both neighbors and firefighter personnel attempted but failed to save her.

Despite the fact that emergency personnel were unable to save Fordham from the fire, she was able to “throw her dog to safety before her death,” according to local authorities.

Two nights later, at around 3:30 a.m. on August 14, a separate fire broke out at the property, causing severe damage to the structure, but no one was home at the time.

The origin of the first fire has yet to be identified, while the second blaze is being treated as suspicious following scene checks following the two events, according to the Herald.

The Wellington Criminal Investigation Branch’s Detective Sergeant Sam Mercer told the publication that the authorities are looking for anyone with knowledge regarding the fires.

Mercer stated, “This is a truly unfortunate scenario in which a much-loved mother and friend has lost her life.” “The general public may have information that can assist us in identifying the person who started the second fire.”

The event earlier this month is not the first time someone has died this year while attempting to save a dog from a fire; in May, an 11-year-old girl tragically perished in a fire while attempting to save her two puppies.

“Witnesses reported seeing a young female enter one of the residences, and although onlookers tried to offer aid, the female never exited the home,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook. The kid may have been trying to save her dogs from the fire, according to witnesses.”

