Before DWP payments are slashed, a record number of people seek mental health and financial aid through Universal Credit.

According to statistics, a record number of people are seeking help for their mental and financial well-being in the run-up to the much despised Universal Credit (UC) cut.

The removal of the £20-a-week increase will be a “catastrophic cut” that will worsen people’s mental health problems, according to Mental Health UK.

The number of people who visited its online mental health and money guidance service nearly doubled in a year, from 30,760 in August 2020 to 60,214 last month.

The number of persons seeking guidance on claiming UC has also increased significantly, according to website traffic analysis.

The number of people who have seen a page about how to apply for UC with a mental health problem has increased ninefold in a year, from 1,052 to 9,919 page views.

Last month, 4,593 people viewed advice on how to claim UC or complete the process, up from 732 in August 2020.

Information on how to pay off debts has received four times the number of views it did a year ago.

The UC boost, which has been dubbed a “lifeline,” was implemented temporarily to aid claimants in weathering the coronavirus outbreak.

It will be phased out starting in September, despite opposition from six previous labour and pensions secretary, charities, think tanks, teachers, and MPs from all political parties.

“These findings are a warning sign that individuals are struggling as crucial help that has kept them afloat during the pandemic is removed just when they need it most,” said Brian Dow, chief executive of Mental Health UK.

“As individuals grapple with the effects of record inflation and skyrocketing energy prices, this drop in Universal Credit marks a disastrous cut to their incomes.”

More than 1,000 church leaders have signed a petition urging the government to halt the cuts.

With the help of Church Action on Poverty and Christians Against Poverty, 1,100 leaders have written to the Prime Minister, urging him to create a “fair and humane social security system that our entire society can trust.”

“Cutting £20 a week from people who are barely keeping their heads above water cannot be right,” said Eunice Attwood, Church at the Margins officer and former vice president of the Methodist Church.

“Our.”Summary ends,” said Paula Stringer, UK chief executive of Christians Against Poverty.