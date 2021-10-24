Before crashing into a wall, a speeding driver murders a “gentle giant.”

A driver who lost control of his vehicle and collided with a man riding a mobility scooter might face prison time.

Hanza Yusuf, 21, was speeding through Wigan when he collided with and killed Michael Smith, 53.

Yusuf was accused of racing around the streets with his brother Noormohammed Yusuf, according to prosecutors.

As the driver was caught, a child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

However, a jury found Noormohammed Yusuf not guilty of causing Mr Smith’s death via reckless driving.

Instead, they found him guilty of unsafe driving.

Noormohammed Yusuf denied that he was competing against his brother.

Prior to the crash, the two were traveling at around 53 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to Manchester Crown Court.

On the evening of February 28, 2019, they had just left a mosque moments before the crash.

Noormohammed, 31, was behind the wheel of a Volvo S40, while Hanzah was driving a Vauxhall Zafira, with Noormohammed in front of his brother.

They were heading towards Wigan town centre on Poolstock Lane when they came to a fork in the road.

Hanzah sped off the road and collided with Mr Smith, who was crossing Morton Avenue.

He died as a result of “serious exterior and internal injuries.”

Hanzah’s automobile continued into a front lawn after hitting Mr Smith, crashing into a van and a house.

The wear on the Zafira’s front offside tyre had exceeded the permissible limit at the time, according to police.

During his trial at Manchester Crown Court, Noormohammed Yusuf denied racing his brother.

The judge stated the jury’s decisions effectively exonerated Noormohammed Yusuf of racing, but that there was “a clear picture of him (Hanzah Yusuf) keeping up with his brother.”

The case was continued until next month for sentencing by Recorder Mary Loram QC, with the brothers, both of Park Lane, Abram, being given bail.

Noormohammed Yusuf has been ordered to submit a pre-sentence report.

Hanzah Yusuf was told that he was in a “different position” than his brother and that he would be sentenced to prison.

The judge told him, “The only decision I have to make is for how long.”

Mr. Smith’s family paid tribute to him after his death.

They explained: “Michael was a giant with a gentle heart. He had a golden heart and would go out of his way to help everyone.

“He was the most considerate,” the summary concludes.”