Before committing himself, a Texas teen murders his family and posts photos of the murders on social media.

According to police, a 15-year-old kid in San Patricio County, Texas, slaughtered his family and posted images of the victims on social media before shooting himself dead early Thursday morning.

According to KIII-TV 3, the youngster, William Quince Colburn III, used the social media app Discord to send photographs of his deceased family members to other people, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department (APPD).

According to authorities, Colburn said he killed his family and threatened to continue the violence at a nearby school. According to the article, Discord members who noticed his posts notified the police.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, officers from the APPD, the Ingleside Police Department, and the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office (SPCSO) were able to locate the suspect at a mobile home at Aransas Oaks RV Resort in San Patricio County.

Authorities urged the teen to exit the RV, but he refused, according to authorities. Officers then reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a body fall, prompting them to enter the RV.

Police discovered four bodies, one of which was Colburn, as well as two deceased dogs. The teen’s father, William Quince Colburn Jr., 63, his mother, Jana Colburn, 53, and his 13-year-old sister, Emma Colburn, were among the victims, according to police.

The AAPD said in a statement Thursday that “at this time, officers are confident there is no ongoing threat to areawide students or staff.”

Officials in Aransas Pass began looking into the gruesome photos the 15-year-old teenager uploaded on social media on Wednesday. According to the APPD, the SPCSO was working on the matter at the same time after receiving a second complaint from the Texas Department of Public Safety, which aided in the investigation.

Other minors in the group where the threat was made alerted the APPD to the photographs.

“We may have been working on an even more sad incident later this morning if it hadn’t been for their quick response and continuous support. In a statement, the police department said, “Thank you.”

Colburn was not a student of the Aransas Pass Independent School District, according to a statement from the district. Officials also stated that none of the district’s campuses were under threat.

The investigation is still ongoing.