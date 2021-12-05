Before Christmas, you can still buy a million-pound home in Wirral.

Wirral’s housing market continues to produce unique and unusual homes on a weekly basis.

Wirral is surrounded by some of Merseyside’s most beautiful scenery, and there are plenty of gorgeous homes for sale in the area.

We’ve all done it: sat on Rightmove, set no maximum price, and scrolled across mansions we could never afford.

It’s entertaining to imagine yourself in a multimillion-pound mansion, living the good life.

We suffocated ourselves with envy as we scrolled through all of the residences now on the market in the million-pound price range, three of which even include a pool or swimming feature on the grounds.

Willaston, Mill Lane

This four-bed single-story mansion, located in Willaston’s attractive region, is a property that we can all enjoy for its beauty.

Swaynes Jump is located on one of the most prestigious roads in the neighborhood, and it is quite private and hidden.

The home is adaptable and nicely presented throughout, with quality fittings and finishes. The grounds are approximately 0.75 acres.

Not only does it have a lot of character inside thanks to its mid-century style, but it also has an outdoor heated swimming pool and a roof terrace.

A comfortable entrance hallway with a storage cabinet and cloakroom is open concept to the dining room.

The sitting room, which is off the dining room, features a log burning stove and patio doors that go out to the pool terrace.

The kitchen-breakfast area is well-appointed, with a high-gloss range of units and a matching breakfast island that were installed by the most recent homeowners.

The study space, bathroom, and four double bedrooms are all accessible from the inner hallway. Three of the bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, and the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.

The house’s major feature is an outdoor heated swimming pool surrounded by a pool terrace with a staircase going up to a roof terrace, which is immediately adjacent to the property.

Rightmove has a listing for the property.

Prenton, Golf Links Road

