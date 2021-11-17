Before Christmas, Gogglebox will undergo a major transformation.

Since its debut in 2013, the show has been a big popularity with viewers, with families, friends, and couples tuning in from all across the country.

June and Leon from Liverpool, The Malones from Manchester, and Pete and Sophie from Blackpool have all been family favorites.

Stars of Gogglebox who have been on our screens the longest

However, the BAFTA-winning series has been missing a Scottish family.

Channel 4 has announced that it will fund a dedicated casting crew to find a Scottish family to star in Gogglebox, with the intention of finding them before the end of the year.

After executives were quizzed by MPs over the show’s failure to include any Scottish families, the decision was taken, and concerns about a lack of Scottish representation on the Channel 4 show accounted for nearly half of all complaints from viewers in Scotland.

“Channel 4 has great credentials for supporting independent producers and delivering opportunities for young people eager to explore the sector,” said Pete Wishart MP, chairman of the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster.

“In Scotland, we are bursting at the seams with talent, and I am happy to hear Channel 4’s efforts to exploit this potential,” he continued.

“The lack of a Scottish family on Gogglebox was a topic that came up during our evidence session.

“It’s evident that some people have approached the channel with similar reservations, frequently presenting themselves as a solution.

“I’m glad to see a dedicated team working on this, and I’m excited to see the prosperous family on our televisions in the upcoming series.”

Applications to appear on Gogglebox are not accepted. Instead, cast members are found in a variety of ways, the majority of which are initiated by the production crew.