Before buying dog food, owners should check the labels for chemicals that are “no longer deemed safe.”

Check the labels of dog food for a chemical that is no longer deemed safe for pets, according to a pet care specialist.

Dr. Karen Becker used social media to provide information about products that should be avoided by owners.

She said that titanium dioxide should not be taken by dogs, according to a recent evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority, because it has the potential to disrupt DNA and cause chromosomal damage.

Titanium dioxide renders pet food white and provides little advantage to dogs in the long run.

“A chemical, Titanium Dioxide, utilized in top-selling pet foods, treats, and supplements should no longer be deemed safe for eating due to concerns over its capacity to damage DNA, according to a new animal-model study,” Karen wrote to her 2.1 million Facebook fans.

The Panel found that titanium dioxide is no longer safe as a food ingredient after reviewing all relevant scientific studies and data.

“We couldn’t rule out genotoxicity concerns after consuming titanium dioxide particles, which was a crucial factor in reaching this conclusion.”

“Titanium dioxide particles are poorly absorbed after oral consumption, although they can accumulate in the body.”

“The panel came to the conclusion that titanium dioxide has the potential to harm DNA and chromosomes.” The Environmental Working Group urged the Food and Drug Administration to “examine whether to prohibit the use of titanium dioxide in food as soon as possible.” She continued by stating that a substance that has the potential to harm your pet’s DNA should not be offered to them, and that owners should read labels carefully before purchasing.

Other artificial colors that pet owners have been warned against previously include:

