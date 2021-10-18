Before Bonfire Night, here are some fireworks ideas to keep your dog calm.

With the return of the fireworks season for holidays such as Halloween, Diwali, and Bonfire Night, some of our four-legged companions may suffer if we do nothing to help them.

There has been a significant increase in the number of pets purchased during lockdown, which means this may be the first year you have to care for yours during the winter months.

“Dogs have almost four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a stressful and perplexing experience for them,” said Georgina Lowery, manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside.

“Fireworks are typically loud, unpredictable, and dazzling. This combination can be stressful to dogs and have a long-term effect.” The Dogs Trust has also compiled a list of helpful hints for making your dog’s environment less stressful, including: Walking your dog before dark- this will ensure that they are exercised and have had a bathroom break before the fireworks begin.

Making a den for your dog to hide in- Even turning on some music and closing the blinds will assist to cover the noises of fireworks.

Feeding your dog before the fireworks starts—many dogs will refuse to eat during the fireworks, so feeding them prior is a good option.

Keeping your dog occupied indoors with treat-based reward games can distract them from the noise.

Comforting and reassuring your dog—try to be calm yourself, otherwise your dog will become much more anxious.

Dogs Trust advises that if you’re planning a fireworks display, you should be aware of the problem and:

Notify your neighbors in advance so that they can prepare their dogs.

Choose fireworks with a lower decibel and a quieter sound.

Limit the duration of the display to 30 minutes or less.

Visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/fireworks for further information, including films on how to keep your dog quiet and connections to dog sound therapy.