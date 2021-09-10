Before boarding the bus and enjoying a day in town, the dog escaped from its owner.

Every dog has their day, including one that got away from its owners and boarded a bus into town.

Patch, according to PlymouthLive, boarded a Plymouth Citybus on Tuesday and was taken into the English city center. Patch was seen getting on the bus with someone who passengers assumed was the owner, but it was later determined that the dog was riding alone, according to the site.

Patch was reunited with his owners after an adventurous day thanks to the power of social media.

“We get some strange stuff in lost property, but today was a really weird tail…,” read a Facebook post on the Plymouth Citybus page. “Patch had gotten away from his owners and had planned a trip for the 21st. He spent some time in our Royal Parade Travel Centre after passengers realized he hadn’t brought his human with him, before being reunited with his owner and returned to his familiar surroundings.”

Patch was found by a bus rider and uploaded to the Facebook group “Plymouth (UK) pets lost & found,” which has over 18,000 members. According to PlymouthLive, a woman stayed with the dog and bought him some water until the owners arrived and they were reunited.

The canine’s bus ride into town surprised onlookers, who commented on the social media post on the “Plymouth (UK) dogs lost & found” Facebook page.

“Do you think he paid?” one of the commenters stated. “You’ll be screwed if the inspector shows up. Perhaps he heard the pubs were reopening and wanted to check it out for himself.”

“Doggies day out,” wrote another. “Could someone please write a book or make a movie about this?”

A Facebook user said, “Just fancied a trip to town!”

“Did he get a single or a reissue!” a third commenter added

The positive feedback continued to pour in under the post on the Plymouth Citybus Facebook page.

“Glad to hear things went well; it appears like he had a fantastic time,” one user said.

Another commented, “Hope his ride wasn’t too rrrrufff.”

“He’s just off on his escapades!” Another comment said, “Such a good boy.”

Some joked that the adventurous dog was looking for an alternative way to spend the day and wanted to go sightseeing.

For further information, this website contacted Plymouth Citybus and the dog’s owner. This is a condensed version of the information.