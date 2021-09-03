Before being swept away by Ida Floodwaters, a retiree was bashed in the windshield and pushed his wife out of the car.

The Associated Press reported that a man trapped in rising floods from Tropical Storm Ida in a Philadelphia suburb was able to save his wife late Wednesday by smashing up the glass and forcing her out of the vehicle. Katherine Bauer witnessed her husband, Donald Bauer, a 65-year-old retired school bus driver, washed away by the floods in their Mazda SUV while she clung to a tree.

The couple was driving back to Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania, after witnessing their daughter’s volleyball game when the automobile stalled and began floating due to bad weather.

Darby Bauer, the couple’s son, claimed, “My father started pushing my mother out and telling her to go, go, go.” “From being forced out of the car, all she remembers is him touching her one final time and yelling at her to get out.”

Katherine Bauer was rescued an hour later, but her husband’s body was discovered inside the car the next morning, according to the Associated Press. Darby Bauer stated his father was “selfless down to his final act” and that he believes his mother’s life was spared by him.

“I don’t think she would have gotten out of the car without his help,” he stated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Four people died in Elizabeth, New Jersey, when the swelling Elizabeth River washed through an apartment complex, trapping residents inside. There were, however, life-saving rescues.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Greg Turner’s 87-year-old mother called him from the flooded building complex to warn him that water was “shooting into the flat.” He attempted to rush over from his home in a different area of town, but floodwaters barred his way.

“We’re swamped, but we’ll try to get you over there,” Turner said to firefighters on the street.

Meanwhile, the water level continued to rise.

Turner’s mother was up to her neck in water by the time rescuers arrived just before midnight. They had to make a hole in the floor of the apartment above hers and lift her through the ceiling to get to her.

Turner said she was “standing in a sink” to keep her head above the rising water. “At the age of 87.”

Turner stated, “She lost everything.” “I’m going to the bank to acquire some cash so I can get her some shoes and clothes. This is a condensed version of the information.