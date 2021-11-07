Before being shot twice in the head, a pregnant woman begged for the life of her unborn child.

Just before she was shot twice in the head in her house in Prattville, Alabama, a pregnant mother begged for her life and that of her unborn baby boy.

Hunter James Tatum, 25, faces two counts of murder in the death of his 26-year-old wife Summer Tatum and their newborn baby Everett on October 18th. He appeared in front of Autauga County District Judge Joy Booth on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Wesley Clark, a Prattville police investigator, detailed the events leading up to Summer’s death during the hearing, based on her husband’s admissions to investigators and what was heard on the home security video tape.

Summer, who was five months pregnant at the time, could be heard saying on the film minutes before she was shot, according to Clark “I’m staying, I’m staying. Anything you desire, I’ll do. Please don’t hurt me, don’t hurt our kid, don’t hurt our baby.” “No. Get away from me, please “According to Clark, Summer’s husband reacted.

Summer, who has cerebral palsy, found her spouse was reportedly cheating on her with a woman he met online, according to prosecutors. According to the authorities, the wife had packed her belongings and was about to leave him when she was killed.

On the day of the shooting, police collected video and audio recordings from three cameras outside the Tatums’ Sunset Court home. Investigators also took a copy of the surveillance film from a neighbor’s house.

“The video isn’t very good, but it captures the sounds. The victim’s screams can be heard, followed by two gunshots “Regarding the neighbor’s footage, Clark expressed his displeasure.

Summer was discovered by first responders on the external wall of the master bedroom, according to one camera. Clark stated that the blinds on both external windows were open at the time of the event.

“After two bullets, you can see what looks to be Mr. Tatum dragging the body across the floor,” Clark testified.

Summer was allegedly turned aside and on her knees during the altercation in the couple’s bedroom, according to prosecutors. She was shot twice, once in the back of her head near her neck and once in the top.

Hunter’s lawyers, on the other hand, claimed that he was acting in self-defense and that he was attempting to seize a.38-caliber revolver from his wife after she had armed herself during the dispute.

Hunter was supposed to call 911 after the shooting, but he didn't, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson.