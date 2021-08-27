Before being shot by police, a video shows a man firing a rifle into the air.

A witness recorded a man fire a weapon into the air many times in a parking lot before being shot by police in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

The video, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR-TV, shows a man walking through a parking lot near Reno and Air Depot with a rifle, which he discharges several times.

At the intersection of Reno and Air Depot, where an officer-involved shooting occurred. This footage was given to us by a witness who saw the suspect fire a gun multiple times as he walked through a parking lot. He was shot twice by police and has now been taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ahfvN4TOuF

August 27, 2021 — Thomas Fleming (@ThomasFlemingTV)

On Friday, just before 9 a.m., emergency workers responded to a reported gunfire near Heritage Park Mall. When police came, they discovered a man wandering down the street with a gun.

Despite attempts by authorities to convince him to drop the weapon, the man continued to fire rounds “indiscriminately,” according to local news station KOCO-TV.

Officers deployed a taser on the subject after he supposedly ran out of ammunition, but it proved useless in controlling the situation.

The man then allegedly pulled out a revolver and began shooting once more as he headed towards a crowded gas station.

The man was shot twice by police: once as he entered the gas station and again as he attempted to grab for his weapon while lying on the ground. The suspect has now been taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his current status is unknown.

Chief Sid Porter of the Midwest City Police Department anticipates the inquiry to continue over the next few days.

The Midwest City Police Department was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.

Midwest City police had chased down a different shooter who had shot himself in a standoff with the cops a few weeks before.

Curtis Spencer shot himself in the chin on August 11 before opening fire on deputies of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Spencer led police on a chase to his grandmother’s house after being pulled over for an expired license plate. This is a condensed version of the information.