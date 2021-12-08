Before being shot and buried, a woman was forced to dig her own grave.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old lady in Brazil was forced to dig her own grave by her assailants, who then fatally shot her and buried her body in it.

Amanda Albach, a resident of Fazenda Rio Grande, was arrested. On Nov. 15, she reportedly flew to Santa Catarina to attend a friend’s birthday celebration.

The woman photographed a couple persons who were selling narcotics at the party. One of them planned to assassinate her since she had told a few people about drug trafficking.

According to News.com.au, police head Bruno Fernandes stated, “He did not like this circumstance and thus decided to take her life.”

The woman sent an audio message to her parents the following night, stating that she would come home at morning. When she did not return home, her frightened family members attempted to contact her several times but were unable to do so.

“Around 8.40 p.m., she sent a message to her parents, stating that she would return to Fazenda Rio Grande at morning. There hasn’t been any further news about her since then. Amanda never used WhatsApp after turning off her phone “According to the New York Post, the victim’s family’s lawyer, Michael Pinheiro, claimed.

Following that, the family members alerted the police, who initiated a search.

The cops interviewed everyone who was present at the party as part of their investigation.

“These friends of hers said they left the party and never saw her again,” the lawyer explained.

However, cops discovered contradictions in the statements, raising suspicions about the party’s role in her disappearance.

They apprehended a narcotics dealer who was there at the time. During questioning, he admitted to killing the woman. After the party, he and his associates allegedly forced her to dig her own grave before shooting her. They then dug a grave for her and fled the site.

His two accomplices were apprehended after he confessed, and the three then told the police where the body was hidden. The woman’s body was later discovered buried on the beach of Irapiruba Norte de Laguna by cops. It was unclear whether or not the accused had been charged with the murder.