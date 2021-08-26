Before being shot, a Castle Rock man stood between his 1-year-old son and the gunman.

On Tuesday, a shooter shot and killed a 21-year-old father who was trying to defend his 1-year-old child inside a Miami Beach restaurant on Ocean Drive.

Dustin Wakefield, a tourist from Castle Rock, Colorado, was killed while on vacation with his family, according to the Miami Herald.

Mike Wakefield, Wakefield’s uncle, said the gunman entered the room holding the pistol and shouting, “It’s time to die.” ‘He’s only a boy,’ Dustin muttered as he leveled the rifle at his son. Dustin stepped in front of the gunman and fired a shot at him. “On the ground, he shot him many times,” the relative told Herald. Mike was not with the family at the time of the shooting, but he heard Wakefield’s wife’s account.

Tamarius Blair Davis, 22, of Norcross, Georgia, was identified as the shooter by police. Davis informed detectives that he was “high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to the arrest report.

He allegedly approached the La Cerveceria restaurant’s patio area shortly before 6.30 p.m. Tuesday and decided to shoot Wakefield at random.

WSVN-TV received video footage shortly after the incident that showed the gunman dancing while bystanders cried. Davis is then seen coming up a flight of stairs, holding a firearm.

The gunman was dancing on top of the victim, according to WSVN. “What was weird was that the guy who was shooting was smiling and laughing the entire time he was shooting the guy,” he added.

Another footage of the gunman shows him lying on his back, spread-eagled, and laughing as three officers with rifles approach. Davis is seen lying onto his side in a fetal position while the officer yells commands at him, before yelling, “I give, I give, I give.”

Davis was apprehended next door in an alleyway. On Wednesday, he appeared in Miami-Dade bond court. He’s accused of attempted second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a weapon.

The suspect’s father, Tommy Davis, told The Associated Press that his son had gone to Miami Beach with some pals and had never been in problems or suffered from mental illness. “We’re attempting to figure out what went wrong. You can imagine how surprised we were,” he added, adding that he had no idea if his son would take mushrooms or other substances.

“You believe you know your child, but you really don’t. Someone may have given him something. That’s something we need to figure out,” says the author. Brief News from Washington Newsday.