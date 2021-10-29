Before being reprimanded, a student wears a KKK Halloween costume for four class periods.

On Thursday, school officials in Pittsburg, California, admitted that a pupil came to school wearing a Ku Klux Klan costume on Wednesday.

Pittsburg High School principal Todd Whitmire delivered a statement regarding the incident to students, parents, school personnel, and community members, according to KRON-TV in San Francisco. A photo of the student wearing the costume to school was also circulated on social media, according to KRON.

According to reports, the student dressed in KKK garb for four school hours.

Whitmire stated in his statement that the student’s costume was taken away from him and that school administrators visited with him and his family on Thursday morning.

Officials said the boy informed them he donned the suit as a “dare” and managed to get through the first four periods of school before being detected. Because he may not have worn the costume during class, Whitmire believes the youngster was able to go so long without being seen by staff.

Whitmire released the following statement about the event, noting that a photo of the student posted on social media had “upset and disturbed” members of the community.

"The student will participate in our restorative justice process to learn how his actions have impacted and injured others," Whitmire wrote. "He will also begin mending the harm he has caused by working with our restorative justice ambassadors, parents, and staff." The administrator went on to say, "We are obviously disappointed and worried about this student's behavior as a school community. We're dedicated to dealing with the situation and working with this student to help him understand the hurt his actions have caused and, more significantly, the responsibility he and our school have to help fix it." A member of a Pittsburg Facebook group tweeted a photo of the research with the caption: "WHO ARE THESE KIDS AND WHERE DO THEY BELONG???? This occurred at Pittsburg High School just a few days ago." "I detest that my kid was exposed to that at her school," one person said. "If it was a dare, then those kids who dared him should be disciplined as well," she added later in the comment thread.