Before being re-hired by Farhad Moshiri, Everton guy who was terminated by David Moyes blanked Marouane Fellaini and gave Duncan Ferguson a warning.

Baz Rathbone is arguably the only writer who can make a joke out of getting fired by his best friend in football.

But that’s exactly how The Smell of Football, the former Everton physio’s follow-up to his best-selling and award-winning The Smell of Football, begins.

And Baz has pulled off the rare feat of creating a sequel that is even better than the original.

Is there a Godfather 2? Is it time for the Empire to strike back? “The Next 11 Years – and 10 Teams” is the subtitle, and it hooks you from the first sentence.

The work’s clever blending of humor and anecdotes with a tragic and familiar thread is what makes it so unforgettable.

A theme that has dominated literature since time immemorial runs through a nicely paced and brilliantly produced memoir.

Baz ponders man’s (one man’s – his own) never-ending quest to turn back time, a poignant battle to stay relevant in a young man’s world.

And Baz accomplishes this in a very uplifting climax.

To find out how, you’ll have to read the book.

But first, there’s the beginning, which sounds like the end.

“SACKED!”

My best friend recently fired me (that sounds like a tag line from a Jeremy Kyle show).

“I staggered down the steps, my head shaking with shock.

“I went into my E Class Mercedes after closing the external entrance of Everton’s Finch Farm training site.”

“My mind was racing. Wow, what a completely unexpected, surprising, and shocking turn of events. It wasn’t intended to happen like that. In fact, what the hell happened just now?” My hands are trembling obviously. Calm down, take a deep breath, and restore control. That’s a step forward. Count to ten with your fingers. Count to a million, fucking hell, fucking hell, fucking hell, fucking hell, fucking

“I’m completely taken aback.

“I had an entirely different scenario in mind when I left my house this morning for what was to be my final working day at the club.

“This was not intended to happen at all.”

“Sit down, breathe deeply, and restore control.” That’s a step forward.

“Pull yourself together, and slowly begin piecing together the events of the most terrible 45 minutes of my whole football career” (and I have had a few of them).

“My cellphone began to ring.” Marouane Fellaini was the one.

“Well, I suppose he can f*** off now..”

“The summary comes to an end.”