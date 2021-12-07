Before being executed, an inmate confesses to another murder and tells cops where to look for the body.

According to The Associated Press, David Neal Cox, a Mississippi man who was executed last month for killing his estranged wife and other offenses and was the state’s first execution in nine years, acknowledged to a second 2007 murder that could lead investigators to the remains of a missing woman.

According to court documents, Cox, who was 50 at the time of his execution, surrendered his pending appeals to his 2012 conviction for the May 2010 murder of his wife, Kim Kirk Cox, and declared himself “worthy of death.”

Cox allegedly told his counsel about the 2007 murder of his sister-in-law Felicia Cox, a crime for which he had been a suspect for a long time. He told them where they could locate her body and promised to waive attorney-client privilege after his death, so the cops got the information from Cox’s lawyers two days after he was executed.

In a press conference on Monday, John Weddle, the district attorney for various Mississippi counties, said, “There is no proof that anyone other than Cox is responsible for Felicia Cox’s death.”

Felicia Cox’s family expressed their hope that David Neal Cox will confess to the crime before his execution since Felicia Cox’s daughter stated that she knew he was the last person to see her alive.

Cox was arrested in the summer of 2009 for sexually assaulting his then 12-year-old stepdaughter and freed without charge in April 2010. Kim Kirk Cox moved in with her sister after obtaining a restraining order against him.

Cox entered the house on May 14, 2010, shot his estranged wife twice, and held her, his stepdaughter, and her stepdaughter’s brother hostage for over eight hours, sexually assaulting his stepdaughter while her mother died and police and family members tried to negotiate their release over the phone with Cox.

The state’s Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel stated in a statement Monday that David Neal Cox “felt tremendous remorse and wanted to bring closure” to Felicia Cox’s family.

Weddle would not reveal the location provided by Felicia Cox, but claimed it was in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, where she was last seen. Investigators are preparing to begin the recovery process, he said. This is a condensed version of the information.