Before being discovered dead in bed, an 11-year-old schoolgirl took her own life.

Concerns about bullying were raised after a little girl committed suicide before being discovered dead in her bed.

Jessica May Simpson died at the age of 11 at her home in Burscough, and an inquest is being held to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

Jessica may not have planned to kill herself, according to Preston Coroners Court, and no one else was involved in her death, according to a police inquiry.

Mum slams her car into women and yells, “I won’t stop!”

According to LancLive, while there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, the inquest heard that the site of the death and an item used were not typical of suicide attempts.

Despite efforts at the scene and at Ormskirk Hospital, she was pronounced dead in the early hours of the next morning.

Mr Taylor read a statement from Jessica’s grandmother, Elizabeth Simpson, who said the kid would come to her house three days a week before school while her father was at work.

After school, Jessica would return for tea and biscuits, where she would be joined by two of her elder sisters who attended a different school.

Mrs Simpson recalls speaking with Jessica on the phone the night before she died and remarked that she appeared quieter than usual, adding, “I simply didn’t think she was herself during conversation.”

Mr Taylor summarized her statement by saying, “She characterized her as a really helpful young girl.” She came around a lot and helped with cleaning and other things.” Jessica was praised as a “little rock” in a statement delivered on behalf of her father, Alan Simpson.

He pondered retiring to bed around 9 p.m. on the night of her death, but when he noticed the washing machine wasn’t turned on, he asked the girls if they wanted to watch a movie while they waited for it.

Jessica, the youngest, decided she didn’t want to and sat in the other living room, listening to music and playing with her phone instead.

She responded she didn’t want to join them and that she was fine when asked again later.

She was discovered dead shortly after. “The summary has come to an end.”