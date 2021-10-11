Before being discovered, a Louisiana State Trooper lay dead in his patrol car for hours.

The Associated Press stated that Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was slain early Saturday but was not discovered until 5 p.m. due to a “chaotic scenario.”

After working on a traffic accident, Gaubert was shot and killed in an ambush on Saturday morning.

Gaubert was one of two victims reportedly killed by Matthew Mire, 31, who was apprehended Saturday night, according to Superintendent Lamar Davis. Davis believes that a strategy of solely using radio communication for emergency messages during that time could have contributed to Gaubert’s death not being discovered sooner.

“The interval between Master Trooper Gaubert’s murder and his discovery is completely unacceptable,” Davis added. “And the consequences of this chaotic scenario aided in this. We’re learning and improving as a result of this experience.” Gaubert’s omission to give customary notice of leaving off duty, according to Davis, would have been recorded in normal circumstances.

Davis described Gaubert as a buddy and a well-respected trooper, adding that attempts to reform the procedures that led to the chaos are already beginning.

The exact time of Gaubert’s death has not been confirmed, but Davis said detectives got video footage showing a truck that police say was stolen by Mire approaching the area where Gaubert was parked at 2:30 a.m., more than 14 hours before the body was recovered.

The shooting spree that killed Gaubert and one other person is thought to have began around midnight on Friday in Livingston Parish. Mire is suspected of shooting and injuring two persons before stealing a pickup truck from the scene.

Mire is suspected to have entered the area where Gaubert was parked at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to surveillance video, Davis said. Gaubert was not involved in the Livingston shooting response and was believed to be working on a traffic crash report at the time.

Mire traveled to the area, according to Davis, to prepare for another attack in which a woman was killed and a man was injured. The motives for all of the shootings have yet to be determined.

According to Davis, Mire exchanged shots with another state trooper who discovered the stolen truck at 5 a.m. Saturday. After a manhunt, he was apprehended Saturday night.