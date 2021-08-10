Before being apprehended by authorities, the cat was stabbed nine times.

After being stabbed nine times in a knife attack, a cat was lucky to live.

Katie, a seven-year-old cat, was gravely injured after nine stab wounds to her neck and lower torso.

The cat was rescued from her attacker, who was having a mental health crisis at the time.

Katie was losing a lot of blood and was brought to a nearby vet for emergency care, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Her wounds required numerous stitches, and some of her fur had to be shaved to allow her to undergo surgery.

It was a toss-up whether she’d make it, but the courageous cat has since recovered from her trauma.

She spent two months in RSPCA care recovering and, except from her scars, has fully recovered.

Katie has been rehomed with Jasmine Dickinson, 28, and is barely identifiable from the images taken the day she was injured.

“I had cats as pets when I was younger and was seeking to adopt when I came across Katie,” Jasmine, who lives in Wigan, said.

“When the center told me what she had been through when I applied to be her owner, I was even more eager to provide her with a loving home.

“She is such a sweet-natured cat, and she has really taken to me; she is never far away from me.”

“She loves to sit on my knee and is extremely affectionate and likes to be petted – even on her scarred neck, which is getting better,” Jasmine added.

“I work from home as an accountant, and when I’m on my laptop, she’ll relax on the bed next to me.

“She feels nervous from time to time, especially when people she doesn’t know arrive to the house. She used to flee and hide under the bed, but she seemed to be growing used to it now.

“When my parents come to visit, she seems to recognize them and is becoming more trusting.

“You could see some scars when I first received her in March, but her fur has grown back lovely and she has taken on weight – in fact, the vet said she has.”

