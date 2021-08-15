Before bathing their children, 63% of parents wait for them to scent.

Bath time is a “crucial” element of their child’s daily routine for 69 percent of parents of children aged 0 to 9. This could be because 84 percent indicated bath time is a “crucial” part of their child’s daily routine.

Celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, on the other hand, have opposing views on bathing their children.

The parents recently made waves when they confessed on ABC’s “The View” on Aug. 3 that they wait for their children, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, to “stink” before bathing them.

Bell stated, “I’m a huge admirer of waiting for the odor.” “When you get a smell, that’s biology telling you that you need to clean things up.”

After Kutcher and Kunis appeared on Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” saying they only clean up their kids when “you can see dirt on them,” the couple followed suit.

“There’s no point otherwise,” Kutcher replied.

While 63 percent of parents approve with celebrities’ bathing habits, a quarter (25 percent) do not.

Thirty-five percent of parents make bath time a priority for their young children, putting them in the shower seven or more times per week, especially when they’re sweaty (37%) and smelly (32 percent ).

Meanwhile, the individuals polled expressed their opinions on Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Jake Gyllenhaal’s bathing practices, with 51% stating that showering on a regular basis is a necessary.

Thirty-one percent believe daily showering is unnecessary, whereas 35 percent of those who believe cleanliness is important shower every day.

Only 15% of respondents shower every other day, 8% once a week, and only 4% soap up more than twice a day.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoys taking many showers every day as well. On Aug. 6, the “Fast and Furious” star revealed on Twitter that he bathes up to three times every day.

“No, I’m the polar opposite of a celebrity who refuses to wash their hands. When I get out of bed, I take a cold shower to start my day. After my workout, I had a warm shower before going to work. After I come home from work, I’ll take a hot shower. Johnson wrote, “I use face wash, body wash, exfoliate, and sing (off tune) in the shower.”