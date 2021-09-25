Before attacking Florida police officers with bricks, a man sets up a Facebook Livestream.

Early Saturday morning, police said, a guy in Orlando, Florida, attacked and injured two officers with a brick, and had set up a camera to broadcast the incident.

In connection with the event, William McClish, 27, has been charged. According to authorities, he faces many accusations, including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer using a firearm.

On its YouTube page, the Orlando Police Department shared a video of the attack. A man can be seen coming near a police car and picking something up off the ground, according to the camera. He then walks up to two officers who are standing in front of the police car and starts punching one of them. The other officer drags the victim to the ground and starts pounding him.

The brawl continues, but much of it is hidden from view by the camera. More officers eventually arrive on the scene. The individual was apprehended by four officers, according to police.

“It was established the man put up a camera to broadcast the attack to Facebook – that is the source of the video above,” Orlando police noted on the video’s YouTube description.

The policemen were positioned on a corner just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday “as part of a downtown detail,” according to police.

“An eyewitness stated that he was speaking with one of the cops when a man abruptly and without warning attacked one of the officers,” they wrote.

Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in a statement that this is the second unprovoked attack on Orlando police officers in a week.

“One of the officers has had a serious facial injury. The other was bitten, and his eye was nearly gouged out. Our policemen will heal from their injuries, but people like this who deliberately attack law enforcement officers and other people should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Rolón added.

According to TV station WESH, two Orlando police officers were investigating a tip in an unmarked vehicle on Tuesday when three males opened fire on them. Officers inside the vehicle returned fire, however neither of them were hit. In connection with the shooting, three guys have been arrested.

