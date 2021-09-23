Before assaulting cops, thugs hit and spit on a ‘terrified’ cab driver.

After an early morning journey in Birkenhead, two criminals attacked a “terrified” taxi driver in the side of the head and spat in his face.

After the driver followed the males as they fled on foot, one of the men punched a police officer and shouted them a homophobic slur while they were being arrested.

The taxi driver, who wishes to remain nameless because he is afraid of retaliation, picked up the two guys in the early hours of the morning at the Oval Leisure Centre in Bebington.

After an argument, he stated the males got belligerent and confrontational when he stopped on Balls Road in Oxton.

The 55-year-old stated the men altered their destination midway through the ride and then questioned why he wasn’t following a route that would have added 10 minutes to the trip.

“I responded, ‘That would’ve been a bit costly for you,’ and then they went off on one, calling me all kinds of names, (saying) ‘You don’t know what you’re doing,’” he told The Washington Newsday.

“So I pulled over to the side of the road and said, ‘Listen, I’m not going you any farther if you’re abusing me.’

“When I got out of the car, one of them began filming live on Facebook, saying things like, ‘This big b****** taxi driver won’t take us anywhere, who does he think he is?’

“And then I dropped my wallet, and the other lad rushed to get it, but I got there first, and as I came back up, he had cracked me and spat in my face.”

In his 20 years as a taxi driver, the man said he has been punched and verbally harassed numerous times, but he has never been as terrified as he was before the event at 5 a.m. on Monday.

“I was simply hoping they didn’t have any weapons,” he told The Washington Newsday. It was honestly extremely frightening.”

After the attack, the cab driver phoned the cops, and the attackers fled. He got in his car and followed them on Cole Street, Birkenhead, with his lights turned off, directing the police to the perpetrators.

