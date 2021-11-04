Before appearing on This Morning, Holly Willoughby makes a last-minute alteration.

Today, as she hosted This Morning, Holly Willoughby changed her attire at the last minute.

The 40-year-old shared a photo of her current costume on Instagram, as is customary.

Holly chose a £329 LK Bennett midi dress for her look.

Sarah Jayne Dunn of Hollyoaks has left the show due to a feud with OnlyFans.

Her Instagram followers loved the black and white floral print wool-blend outfit.

Holly accessorized the dress with a pair of black pumps.

Her clothing was notably different when she appeared on This Morning at 10 a.m.

Holly had added a pair of black tights to her outfit, giving it a more wintry feel.

The dress was nonetheless a hit with fans, with many applauding Holly.

“Pretty outfit by LK Bennett,” Howard Hodgson said.

“So stylish,” wrote another. “I adore that gown.” “I added the tights I see, must be freezing,” Jon said. “Gorgeous, adore the dress,” Bobbie wrote.

Holly was at the Barbican Centre last night with Christine Lampard to promote her new book Reflections.

She wore Alessandra Rich’s purple midi tweed dress and Carmen March heels.