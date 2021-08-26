Before a strip search, the father of five tried to hide a sock full of cocaine in the police van.

After being caught distributing on the streets, a father of five attempted to hide a sock loaded with drugs in the back of a police van.

In an attempt to conceal his cache, Anthony Buck pushed a Kinder Egg capsule between the vehicle’s bench and wall.

The heroin and cocaine wraps, as well as dozens more street deals later located at his residence, were swiftly discovered.

Buck was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra that was pulled by by police on June 18, 2017.

“A stop check was carried out by officers of an Astra that had been noticed on Portland Street in Southport just after 5pm in the evening,” prosecutor Mike Stephenson said. The two males inside the car were anxious as the officers approached. Both were taken into custody. Nothing was found after a search of the driver.

“The defendant was seated on the passenger side of the vehicle. He was taken to Southport police station and placed in an empty caged truck for a strip search to be carried out.

“As he exited the gated room at Southport, it was clear that there was a single wrap on the floor, which he claimed was for personal use.

“Another two wraps were discovered in his pocket when he was checked at the police station.”

Officers also retrieved the sock Buck appeared to have tried to hide inside the police van, according to Mr Stephenson.

It contained 41 wraps of Class A drugs, as well as “material” and an inquiry from someone trying to acquire drugs, according to an investigation of the 49-year-cellphone. old’s He also had £225 in his possession.

Buck’s Shakespeare Street residence was raided by cops, who discovered three balls of cocaine totaling 59 wraps and £725.

Buck was linked to a total of 103 wraps of cocaine and heroin, which were broken into £20 street deals. The pills were worth a total of £2,060.

Buck acknowledged to possessing cocaine and heroin with the intent to supply, despite having 22 prior convictions for 30 offenses.

The defense attorney, John Williams, stated that his client. “The summary has come to an end.”