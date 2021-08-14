Before a stranger’s generous deed, the couple had turned grey after their honeymoon mishap in Prestatyn.

When a newlywed couple from Liverpool misplaced their wedding ring on a beach, they were devastated.

When her husband saw his ring was no longer on his finger, Kelsey Granby said he “went grey.”

When calamity happened, the couple was on their honeymoon in Prestatyn, and they were exploring the local beach.

“I knew what he was going to say before he said it because his face became completely grey,” Kelsey explained. I just wanted to put my hands over my ears and pretend it wasn’t true.”

Tom’s ring had dropped from his fingers and onto the sand while they were on a day out with their extended family earlier this month, according to NorthWalesLive.

The family outing subsequently devolved into a torturous three-hour hunt in which the couple and their family meticulously dug through the sand in search of the ring.

The wedding band was nowhere to be found after hours of searching.

“I didn’t think we’d discover it after looking for so long,” Kelsey added. We were running out of time as the tide was coming in.”

Desperate, the two travelled across North Wales in search of a metal detector, but were unsuccessful. As they were beginning to lose hope, Kelsey’s sister Ashley Cullen suggested looking on Facebook to see if anyone could help.

She was able to contact the North Wales Metal Detecting group on Facebook by chance, and one of the members, Mark Fell-Crooks, offered to travel to the beach and assist with the search.

Mark checked the area where Tom had been sitting with two metal detectors, but the couple’s time was running out.

“When Mark arrived there, the tide was coming in within the hour, so we thought we had to discover it now or that was it,” Kelsey explained.

Expert metal detectorist Mark, on the other hand, was adamant about finding the ring, and within twenty minutes of being at the beach, he discovered the silver ring buried deep beneath the surface.

Kelsey reflected on that moment, saying, “Because it was concealed behind so much.”

