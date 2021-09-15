Before a planned meeting with Japan, India, and Australia, China blasts the US’s “cliques.”

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday of an impending meeting with Japan, India, and Australia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian chastised the US for “creating exclusive cliques.”

The leaders of the four countries, known as the “Quad,” will meet in person next week to discuss “supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to the Biden administration.

Taiwan, which China claims as part of its sovereignty, held military drills on rural roads on Wednesday in preparation for potential Chinese strikes on its main airfields. According to the Associated Press, the action comes as China has intensified its assertiveness in the East and South China Seas, pressuring Taiwan to strengthen its defense and the US and its allies to strengthen collaboration in constructing a suitable response.

Lijian said China was a “strong defender of regional peace and stability” after Biden announced the meeting. He went on to say, “China’s development is a growing force for peace in the globe, as well as a benefit to the region’s prosperity and development.” The countries involved should discard their antiquated zero-sum mentality and geopolitical narrow-mindedness.”

China regularly sends fighter jets into Taiwan in an attempt to warn and frighten the island’s air force. Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft, and battle ships conducted joint assault maneuvers near Taiwan last month, claiming that the exercise was required to protect the country’s sovereignty.

Japan, a close ally of the United States and home to the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, has long been wary of China, a major economic partner. However, in the face of Beijing’s increasing military activities and sweeping territorial claims in the western Pacific, including a series of islands near Taiwan that Japan holds, it has recently become less restrained.

Masahisa Sato, a senior lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a defense expert, said at a recent forum on security in Asia that the US-Japan alliance is currently focused primarily on a response to a potential conflict arising from the Korean Peninsula, and that it needs to be broadened to include what to do if China attacks Taiwan.

"It's right," he said of the Sakishima island group, which includes Okinawa.