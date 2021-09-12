Before a man was stabbed to death, twin sisters left Liverpool on a National Express.

Sabina and Ursula Eriksson, twin sisters, arrived in Liverpool via boat in May 2018.

Sabina is said to have urged detectives to look into a domestic situation in Ireland when the sisters went to St Anne Street police station. Officers at the station promised the women that they would consult with colleagues in Dublin, and they left the station feeling safe.

On May 17, Sabina and Ursula are believed to have boarded a National Express coach destined for London. The sisters, on the other hand, got off the bus at Keele Services after the driver became concerned about their behavior.

After two women were seen wandering down the central reserve at J15 of the congested M6, police were dispatched to the Keele area. Sabina wore a yellow visor with the phrase “Time to Believe” on it.

Officers arrived and discovered both sisters on the hard shoulder, safe and sound. The two women immediately pushed themselves into the line of oncoming traffic while officers discussed the situation with their colleagues.

A BBC video team was following the police for the television show Traffic Cops and captured the action.

Ursula, a Swedish national from County Cork, Ireland, suffered horrific leg injuries after being hit by a truck, while Sabina was knocked out by a car.

After a traffic stop, officers offered first treatment to the women, who were visibly distressed. But then, for some reason, both women got irrationally hostile.

Sabina then staggered to her feet before punching a policewoman in the face with a roundhouse style strike.

She then leaped over the center reserve and dashed back into oncoming traffic, evading police pursuit. Thankfully, cars were able to slow down and avert another devastating catastrophe.

After then, police, paramedics, and members of the public tried to keep Sabina from becoming even more hostile. Before both women were evacuated to the hospital via air ambulance, paramedics were forced to sedate her on the hard shoulder.

The officers on the scene were noticeably shaken by the happenings.

“It was a horrific accident and it’s a miracle that,” stated Chief Supt Int Kevin O’Leary of the Central Motorway Police Group at the time.

