Before a man arrives out of nowhere, a ‘terrified’ daughter, 7, ‘bursts into tears.’

On her way home from school, a guy dove in to help a “terrified” girl who “broke into sobs” while thigh-high in flood waters.

When the one-foot floodwaters gathered speed, the seven-year-old kid was halfway across Borough Road in Birkenhead with her mother Pam Whiteside, 37.

“As we stepped out, I felt her pull away from me slightly, and she just burst into tears,” Pam told The Washington Newsday. She was afraid, bless her.”

The road was one of the hardest impacted regions during Thursday’s floods, which were triggered by heavy rain.

Around 5 p.m. that day, houses were filled with brown water, schools and train services were disrupted, and cars were stranded.

“All the rain was rushing down because Borough Road is a hill,” Pam explained. You could feel yourself being pushed as you walked.

“I was genuinely afraid that if I let go of her hand, I’d end up losing her in the water.”

Pam felt compelled to move across the road as quickly as she could while her daughter ‘freaked out’ in what she described as a ‘terrifying experience.’

They were, however, quickly rescued by a nice stranger.

“There’s this person who just appears out of nowhere,” Pam told The Washington Newsday. He didn’t hesitate; he simply waded into the middle of the road and grabbed my daughter’s hand on the opposite side.

“He assisted us in crossing the traffic and made certain we arrived at the bottom of my road to ensure my safety. It was extremely thoughtful of him. He didn’t even give it a second thought. It was incredible.”

If Pam and her kid had lost their footing, the situation could have been considerably worse.

“I think I would have struggled a little bit to get back up,” Pam told The Washington Newsday. And I believe it would terrify my young girl even more. Because if I had gone, I believe I would have dragged her along.

“And obviously, there was still traffic moving up and down Borough Road, as it was approaching rush hour.”

