Before a brawl breaks out, a man swills a fizzy drink behind the counter and demands money.

A shop employee was “shaken” after a man “threw a bottle of fizzy drink” and demanded cash from the cash register.

On Sunday, May 30, approximately 10.20 a.m., an incident occurred at the Best One convenience shop on Gartons Lane in St Helens.

A man walked into the shop, waited for other customers to leave before approaching the cash register.

According to Merseyside Police, he then hurled a bottle of fizzy drink at a member of staff and demanded money from the till, which the employee rejected and a scuffle followed.

The shopkeeper was beaten, and items in the store were damaged, yet the attacker walked away empty-handed.

An inquiry is underway after the police published CCTV photographs of the man they want to speak to.

Jackie Guinness, a detective inspector, said: “Thankfully, the member of staff was not seriously hurt, but their encounter left them shaken.

“We’d like to speak with the man in the CCTV because we believe he may have knowledge that can help us with our inquiry.

“I urge anyone who recognizes the male to come forward and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 21000349072.