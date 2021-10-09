Because they are unable to travel, Novavax vaccine volunteers in the United Kingdom will now get Pfizer doses.

Volunteers for the Novavax vaccination campaign British health regulators stated Friday that participants in COVID-19 vaccine trials will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

While the 15,000 people have been vaccinated in the United Kingdom, the Novavax dose has not been licensed in other countries, so the volunteers are unable to go abroad.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, told the BBC that the United Kingdom had no idea which vaccines would be authorized worldwide when the trials began.

“Once they’ve got the supplementary vaccines, the procedures we’ve taken will allow COVID-19 vaccine trial participants in the United Kingdom to travel freely internationally,” he said.

“Those volunteers now have the freedom to make their own decisions,” he added, “so they can, for example, visit loved ones abroad.” “We hope it will provide a solution for triallists, which they so rightly deserve.” Darren Green, 51, a Novavax volunteer, told the BBC that he is relieved to be able to go.

“When I first heard the news, I was overcome with emotion. It’s a huge weight lifted from my shoulders “he stated “I’ll be able to go out and do things that other people who have been vaccinated can do. We’re going on a trip with some friends. I was afraid I would have to cancel.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

More than 15,000 people will receive two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to the UK’s health authorities. The government says it aims to extend the offer to roughly 6,000 people in the United Kingdom who are taking part in vaccine studies that haven’t been approved yet.

The United Kingdom has urged other members of the Group of 20 to categorize clinical trial volunteers as vaccinated, but the majority have yet to do so.

“These restrictions would not have been necessary if more nations around the world had reciprocated by allowing U.K. volunteers to enjoy fully vaccinated status for foreign travel,” Van-Tam said.

Novavax said in June that a study of over 30,000 persons in the United States and Mexico found that its vaccine was 90 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

Novavax, based in the United States, has applied to the World Health Organization to get their COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use so that it can be included in the COVAX global vaccine program. It has, however, postponed seeking authorisation in Europe and the United States.

The Novavax shots are more convenient to keep and transport than other vaccines. This is a condensed version of the information.