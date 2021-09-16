Because they are unable to access Afghanistan’s funds, the Taliban are unable to pay food import taxes.

The Associated Press stated that only a month after the Taliban seized Kabul, Afghanistan’s destitute people are hanging by a thread as the international community seeks to find out how to send aid without implicitly supporting the militant group.

The interim government, which has been cut off from its own and foreign funds as banks and Western governments freeze assets and pull out of financing deals, is unable to pay the import taxes required to access food from a Pakistani port, according to the vice chairman of the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Furthermore, aid organizations from Afghanistan and elsewhere are unable to provide emergency relief, basic services, and money to individuals at risk of famine, unemployment, and COVID-19 because to a lack of government access to the international banking system.

A public health NGO that relied on funds from the World Bank, the European Union, and the US Agency for International Development to pay staff and purchase food and fuel for hospitals is among the organizations that are battling to stay afloat. After the Taliban took over the capital, the $600 million in money that had been routed through the Afghan Health Ministry dried up suddenly.

Clinics in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost Province can no longer afford to clean, and the region’s hospitals have required patients to purchase their own syringes, according to Abdul Wali, the local chapter director of the Organization for Health Promotion and Management.

During a United Nations appeal this week, donor countries offered to open their wallets to the tune of $1.2 billion in humanitarian help. However, attempts by Western nations and international financial institutions to deprive the Taliban-controlled administration of additional funding sources until its objectives are more clear are affecting Afghans who are most vulnerable.

The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the European Union all halted project finance in Afghanistan, while the US froze $7 billion in Afghan foreign reserves in New York. Foreign aid to Afghanistan used to be around $8.5 billion per year, or nearly half of the country’s GDP.

The West’s strategy is to suffocate the Taliban’s finances in order to persuade Afghanistan’s new government to protect women’s and religious minorities’ rights. Several ministers are subject to the all-male, conservative Cabinet that was constituted last week. This is a condensed version of the information.