Because their jab was made in India, a couple was unable to fly.

A couple claims they were denied entry to Malta because the vaccine they received was manufactured in India.

Boris Johnson has recently sought to allay fears that up to five million Britons could be denied access to European Union vacations because their vaccinations are not recognized by the EU’s passport programme.

The issue revolves around Covishield doses manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Despite the fact that it is identical to previous AstraZeneca vaccines, it has not been approved by Europe’s regulator and hence is not recognized by the EU.

Although the Prime Minister had claimed that Covishield would not be a problem, Steve and Glenda Hardy, 64 and 63, told the newspaper that they were turned back at Manchester airport at 3.30 a.m. on Friday when they attempted to board a flight to Malta.

The Hull couple, who were given Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccination shots in March, said they had to spend their vacation in Llandudno, Wales, instead.

Mrs Hardy told The Telegraph, “We were just crushed.” “We believed we had everything covered — we paid for PCR tests, downloaded the NHS app, and printed the letter – but we fell short at the last hurdle. We seem to be in a state of limbo.

“We haven’t seen our son in almost a year, since he moved there. Tui refunded our flights, but that’s beside the point. Our main concern is that we have no idea when we will be allowed to travel to Malta.”