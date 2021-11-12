Because the ‘Holy Sprit’ told him to, a man allegedly decapitates his adoptive mother and sets fire to her home.

After “holy spirits” warned him that “she was the devil,” an Ohio man is accused of decapitating his adopted mother in front of his 6-year-old nephew and then burning her body on fire.

According to WHDH, Lionel Justin Gore, 34, was arrested Saturday on a charge of murder in the death of his adopted mother Diane Gore.

On Nov. 5, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 report about a structure fire at 130 Cemetery Drive in New Matamoras, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Diane Gore’s home was visited by the Grandview Township Fire Department, investigators, the state fire marshal, and deputies.

Around 6.30 p.m., police discovered the horrific scene. Stephanie Williams, the victim’s sister, told police that when she returned home, she observed Lionel leaving the house covered in blood. He warned Williams to “get out of the way or I’ll kill you next” during a brief discussion before climbing into Diane’s car and departing the scene, according to the report.

Williams stated that she attempted to locate Diane but was unable to do so due to the fire’s severity.

Detectives then spoke with Lionel’s nephew, who had been there at the time of the incident. His uncle was on top of his grandma and “sawing her neck with a knife,” he told the authorities. Following that, Lionel set fire to the house, causing the youngster to crawl out of the house due to the smoke.

The body was recovered from the master bedroom by fire marshals.

They discovered the victim’s severed head next to her body.

Authorities were eventually able to locate Lionel. According to WKRC, he was on his way to West Virginia when police led him on a high-speed chase. Although Lionel collided with two police cruisers, he was apprehended and sent to the hospital. “I hacked her head off and set her on fire,” he told cops at the hospital. He claimed that he killed Diane because a “holy spirit instructed him to do it and that she was the devil,” according to investigators. Additional charges of child endangerment and arson are likely to be filed against Lionel. The event is currently being investigated by the police.