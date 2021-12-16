Because the FDA has repealed the in-person pick-up rule, women will be able to obtain abortion pills by mail indefinitely.

Women seeking abortion pills can now get them through the mail, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA decided on Thursday that a rule enabling people to use telemedicine to purchase mifepristone, a progesterone blocker that prevents pregnancy, should be retained in place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the alteration was intended to be temporary and would be removed once it was established that it was safe to do so. However, the current FDA decision indicates that it may not be revoked for some time.

The FDA stated in a formal ruling delivered to the California Academy of Family Physicians that the benefits of mifepristone outweigh any possible hazards to the user. It also decided that the tablet should be more widely available to people who need it, abolishing “the limitation that mifepristone be supplied only in specified healthcare venues, such as clinics, medical offices, and hospitals.” In addition, all agencies and doctors’ offices that dispense the pill must be “specially certified.” The ruling comes as the Supreme Court of the United States continues to weigh in on the future of reproductive rights in the United States. Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States determined that Texas could keep sections of its controversial abortion restriction in place. A previous Texas statute prohibiting the use of mifepristone through telemedicine services is still in effect, with penalties imposed on providers who violate it. It’s unclear whether the FDA will take Texas, as well as the other 19 states that restrict such distribution, to court.

Mifepristone was approved by the FDA in 2000 and is frequently used with misoprostol. It can terminate the development of a fetus if taken less than 10 weeks into a pregnancy. The FDA recommends taking 200 mg of mifepristone followed by 800 mcg of misoprostol 24 to 48 hours later. Users must contact their healthcare practitioner seven to fourteen days after starting the regimen, especially if they experience any negative effects.

The ruling is the latest twist in the polarizing legal struggle over pharmaceutical abortion, which has only gotten more heated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptions.

During the continuing debate, it is guaranteed to spark legal challenges and limits in Republican-led states. This is a condensed version of the information.