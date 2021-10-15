Because the consultant couldn’t find her glasses, the newborn baby went without oxygen.

Finnley Morris died four days after his birth owing to a shortage of oxygen in his brain at a Blackpool hospital in October 2020, according to an inquest held in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Emma, Finnley’s mother, was five days past her due date when physicians opted to induce her labor. She had called the hospital two days prior since she noticed the baby wasn’t moving as much as he used to.

Despite the fact that the baby was born that night, physicians noticed something was awry when he didn’t cry and “appeared as if he was straining to take a breath.”

Finnley reportedly battled for air for 42 minutes before being intubated due to repeated delays, according to the court. He died four days later after suffering irreversible brain injury. Finnley died of severe hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, in which nerve cells in the brain die due to a lack of blood supply and oxygen, according to a postmortem.

Midwife Marie-Laure Longy told the court during the inquest that the baby’s initial ventilation breaths were not adequate.

“If you don’t notice any movement of the chest wall after the first five breaths, you should examine if the baby’s head isn’t in the right position or if the mask seal isn’t fitting correctly,” Longy added. Finnley’s head posture, on the other hand, was altered, and breaths began to enter his lungs.

Another hiccup occurred when the medics discovered that a clamp was missing. Finding a new clip to secure the resuscitation equipment took half a minute. The ultraviolet bulb above Finnley “had never been turned on,” according to the court, notwithstanding Midwife Longy’s claim.

Hayley Knighton, another nurse, entered the operating room nine minutes after Finnley was born and saw that the pressure reading on the Resuscitaire machine was lower than it should have been.

Dr. Sunitha Peiris, the on-call consultant, arrived at the hospital roughly 30 minutes after Finnley was born, according to the court. She then inquired as to why he hadn’t previously been intubated by the physicians.

Finnley's intubation took an additional 12 minutes because Dr. Peiris couldn't find her reading glasses. Several minutes had passed.